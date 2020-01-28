Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen was fined and got three points on his licence for speeding in his Audi.

The 32 year old pleaded guilty to driving his three-litre diesel black car over the speed limit on May 20 last year.

However the court sent it to an open hearing for sentence.

Willesden Magistrates Court heard the Belgian international was driving at 58 miles per hour on the 50 miles per hour North Circular Road in North Finchley at 6:00 pm.

Vertonghen, of Hampstead, was endorsed with three penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £600 fine, £66 in victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

A court spokeswoman said: “He pleaded guilty which was taken into account.

“They referred it to a full-court hearing as they deemed it inappropriate for the single justice procedure.

“He was given a £600 fine and then £66 to pay a victim surcharge and £85 for court costs and his driving record was endorsed with three points.”

He is reportedly on a salary of £5.2 million a year which works out to be £100,000 per week and his current contract at Spurs ends in just under five months.

The experienced defender was signed for £12 million from Ajax in 2012.

A few months earlier his defensive partner Davison Sanchez was also given three points on his license after he was caught speeding on the North Circular Road in Finchley on February 2 2019 at 11:00 pm.

He was caught driving his Land Rover at 62 miles per hour on the 50 miles per hour road.

Sanchez, of Barnet, was fined £146, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge fee as well as his licence being endorsed with three penalty points.

He is paid £65,000 per week which adds up to just over £3 million a year.

Christian Eriksen

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has joined Inter Milan on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who was out of contract in the summer, has signed for the Serie A side for a fee in the region of £17million.

Eriksen ends a glittering six-and-a-half-year stay in north London, where he was a driving force behind Spurs’ ascent towards to the top of the English game.

As Eriksen’s departure was announced, Spurs revealed they had taken the option to make Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move from Real Betis permanent.

The Argentinian, seen as a natural replacement for Eriksen, has joined for £27.2million on a deal until 2025.

