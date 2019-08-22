Spurs will be hoping to make it seven points from three games when they take on Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, but one player will not be present at the match, but will there be more?

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas. The French winger did not make a single Premier League start for Tottenham.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose could all attract interest before the end of the window, a situation Pochettino has said could cause “many problems” for his squad.

However, Eriksen rejected the advances of Manchester Unitedearlier this summer and believes he could still manufacture a move to one of Europe’s elite in the next two weeks. Christian Eriksen will only quit Spurs for Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus, with last-gasp £60m bid expected, claimed The Sun

In answer to question about whether Eriksen would still be at Tottenham after the end of the window, last week Pochettino said: “I don’t know.

“My point is to help all of the players.

“My job is to support them all until they maybe decide to take a different way in their career.”

The 24-year-old Georges-Kevin Nkoudou endured a difficult time at Spurs since joining from Marseille in 2016 and his exit has been a long time coming.

He played just 27 matches and never made a Premier League start for Spurs, spending time on loan with Burnley and Monaco.

He posted on Twitter: “It’s now time for me to leave this great club that is Tottenham.

“Even though our story wasn’t the one I hoped for when I arrived here, I still feel like I learned a lot, as a player and as a man.

“I’ve always tried to give my all for this team and this club, and wish all my team-mates and the staff the very best for this season and the followings.

“Also a big thanks to the fans who had my back and supported me through the times.”

Spurs spent £11million bringing him to the club three years ago, but it was a move that never worked out and they have spent the past three transfer windows trying to get him off the wage bill.

“We have reached agreement with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas for the transfer of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou,” Spurs said in a statement. “We wish ‘GK’ all the best for the future.”

His move to Besiktas is not expected to be the only exit before the end of the European transfer window.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama is reportedly close to joining Belgian side Club Brugge, having fallen down the pecking order at Spurs.