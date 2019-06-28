Worth around $120 million, rapper Snoop Dogg, has not only been a life-long advocate of cannabis, his marijuana venture capital firm Casa Verde Capital is intent on making a blazing profit from the weed now it’s legalized in many US states.

The 47 year old rapper, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. has trail-blazed as a one man marketing campaign for the drug.

The “Gin And Juice” singer’s latest controversial marketing tool appears to be trolling Geordie football legend Paul Gascoigne by contrasting how the 52-year old former England player’s supposedly aged drinking alcohol compared to Snoop’s weed-based highs.

Snoop posted a particularly cruel choice of before and after photos of himself and Gazza who has famously struggled with alcohol and mental health problems for many years.

But when the post went viral as people leapt to the England, Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton football legend’s defence, Gazza was unlikely to let it lie.

The footballer tweeted a meme of his own back in what is the bizarrest internet beef in a while.

Morning ⁦@SnoopDogg⁩ get your lazy arse out of bed it’s walkies time woof woof you ugly twat LOVE GAZZA xxx pic.twitter.com/UoXBnylulX — Paul Gascoigne (@Paul_Gascoigne8) June 28, 2019

And then others were quick to er dog-pile the pair over the bizarre beef:

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Gazza in 1999. 20 years before the twitter beef divided the former friends. pic.twitter.com/oKdXNyP8zx — Jamie Clarke 👉 Develop:Brighton (@GamesJobsJamie) June 28, 2019

Me, when I see that Gazza is trending – to worrying why Gazza might be trending – to seeing WHY Gazza is actually trending… pic.twitter.com/zsMacieNkV — Andrew James UK (@andrewjamesltd) June 28, 2019

When you see why Gazza and Snoop Dogg are trending pic.twitter.com/80s8wEGz8V — Andy Stanley (@AndyStan1006) June 28, 2019

We've just seen… Gazza and Snoop Dog are trending… they're at war… pic.twitter.com/D294AvfOQP — Herdwick Inn, Penruddock (@HerdwickInnChef) June 28, 2019