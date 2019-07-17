Steve Bruce was appointed Newcastle United manager today, but it might not be a simple as that, Sheffield Wednesday could threaten legal action.

Sheff Wed statement said:

The Club is disappointed to learn via public statement issued by Newcastle United that it has appointed former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence.

Regardless of the fact that the staff resigned from their positions with the Club on Monday, there remains outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United. The Club is currently considering its position and taking the appropriate legal advice.

No further comment will be made by the Club concerning this matter.