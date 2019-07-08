Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has completed a move to Wigan following his departure from Hull.

Marshall made 67 appearances for the Tigers after joining from Cardiff in 2016, and left the KCOM Stadium at the end of his contract.

The veteran keeper, who also had spells at Celtic and Norwich, has signed a two-year deal with Latics.

With more than 500 career appearances, Marshall will bring plenty of experience to Paul Cook’s squad as they look to build on last season’s survival in the Sky Bet Championship.

“I felt at home straight away and I know some of the lads through previous clubs and from playing for Scotland. It seems the perfect fit,” Marshall said on iFollow Latics.

“It’s the first time I’ve been a free agent in my career, so it’s been a bit of a strange period and I’m delighted to have everything sorted.

“It was a longer season than normal for me because I had internationals with Scotland in early June and I’ve been waiting for different phone calls, so I’m delighted this has happened and I’m looking forward to getting started.”