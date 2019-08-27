Scotland manager Steve Clarke felt it was too early for Leigh Griffiths to return to the international fold.

The Celtic striker has been left out of the squad to take on Russia and Belgium in European Championship qualifiers next month.

The 29-year-old has netted three goals this season after missing the last six months of the 2018/19 campaign to deal with mental health problems.

Griffiths had declared himself willing and able to revive his Scotland career but Clarke decided to give him more time to bed back into club football.

“He was close,” Clarke said. “Listen, Leigh has got some fantastic attributes. I just look at him just now and he’s come a long way in a short space of time after a very difficult spell in his life.

“And I feel we should just give him a little more time to settle into the role again at Celtic and get himself fully fit and firing. And a fully fit and firing, sharp Leigh Griffiths will always be good for us.

“But at the moment I just feel it’s a little bit too early to push him.”

When asked if he had consulted Celtic on the decision, Clarke said: “You speak to people about certain individual players to get a little bit of background but the decision is my decision. That’s what I am paid for.”

Celtic icon Kenny Dalglish reckons Alfredo Morelos’ discipline will face toughest test of all in Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

The Gers striker has received plaudits for appearing to clean up his act so far this season after FIVE red cards last season.

Speaking in his Sunday Post column, he said: “His disciplinary record has been good this season after his five red cards in the previous campaign.

“But one swallow doesn’t make a summer, and question marks remain.

“There is no doubt Celtic players will try to wind him up, and get a wee nibble at him here and there. That’s a part of the game.

“It’s up to Alfredo not to rise to the bait. It is solely his responsibility to behave.

“But I’m sure every other team in the past few weeks have tried to niggle him and get him to retaliate in certain situations, and he hasn’t risen to it.

“That’s a sign of him maturing and learning his lesson. But the game against Celtic will be the toughest test of all for him.”

Bobby Madden will referee this Sunday’s derby between Rangers and Celtic .

The SFA have confirmed the experienced whistler will be the man in the middle as the bitter Glasgow rivals collide at Ibrox.