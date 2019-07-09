Premier League will be up and running from the second week of August. Manchester City‘s quest to retain the league title was successful – beating Liverpool by a single point in a pulsating contest. There were several tussles over the Champions League spots in the Premier League Table, meanwhile, some sides were also trying to keep hold of their Premier League status for one more season, at least.

Premier League has released the fixtures for the upcoming season. There are plenty of exciting games during the first gameweek. However, we shall analyze the opening day fixtures for the top six sides.

LIVERPOOL VS NORWICH:

Liverpool will kick off next season’s Premier League when they take on the recently-promoted Norwich in a Friday night clash at Anfield. The Reds, having been adjudged as European Champions, will be eager to commence their season on a high note. On the other hand, Norwich will have freedom because they are not seen as favourites in this game.

Jurgen Klopp's side has the quality to overcome the Canaries in the opening day. The home supporters will expect nothing short of a convincing performance and result.

WEST HAM VS MANCHESTER CITY

West Ham United were stubborn defensively during their away to the Etihad Stadium last season. Manuel Pellegrini’s side made his former side toil for three points, which came through Sergio Aguero’s penalty. In the reverse leg, the Hammers were blown away as the Citizens won 4-0.

The Hammers have the capability to cause disruption to their opponent’s defence, but City’s ball-holding ability is immense. West Ham will find it tough for their off-ball movements, which is one of Pep Guardiola side’s side strengths. Manchester City must find it easier to overcome West Ham in the opening weekend.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS ASTON VILLA

Following a disappointing night in Madrid, Spurs will take on Aston Villa in the opening week of the Premier League. Aston Villa have made some signings following their recent promotion from the Championship. However, Pochettino is yet to work on the incomings yet.

Tottenham are seen as the strongest of the two. Hence, they are anticipated to kick off their new season with a victory.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS ARSENAL

When Newcastle United met Arsenal at St. James Park, the Gunners edged the hosts to a 2-1 victory. The history suggests that the Magpies could be the bad omen for Unai Emery’s men. But, Newcastle United are currently without a manager after Rafa Benitez’s contract expiry.

The Gunners have more quality and the atmosphere could be less hostile to the opponents because of the ongoing conundrum at Newcastle. Hence, Arsenal are expected to win, although a draw would not be a surprising result.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS CHELSEA:

Manchester United and Chelsea are not in perfect shape, but the Red Devils managed to acquire the signatures of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. At the other side, the Blues will sign Mateo Kovacic after reportedly agreeing on a deal with Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard have had several clashes during their playing career, but they go head-to-head for the first time in their managerial career. Despite Eden Hazard’s departure, a draw is a viable result from this game.

