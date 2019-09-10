European clubs are already preparing for a winter spending spree – with Chelsea gearing up for a busy window. The team are confident they can have their transfer ban overturned.

What the papers say

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu is gutted that compatirot Alex Iwobi was sold to Everton

The Nigerian told Goal: “I would say they made a mistake, 100 per cent.

“Why they let him go, I don’t know.

“He’s a boy who, in and out, is Arsenal. He always wanted to do his best for the club. He loves the club, but not only that he can play football.

“What he brings week in, week out, the fans need to appreciate that

Paul Pogba wanted to leave Manchester United over the summer with Spanish giants Real Madrid interested but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is in contact with agent Mino Raiola about extending the player’s stay, The Express reports.

Sergio Ramos has also been talking up Pogba. Ramos, 33, hailed Pogba’s talents in a bid to make sure the superstar knows he is always welcome at the Bernabeu.

He told the Express. “For me, Pogba is one of the great players.

“I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him.

“He is different and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United.

“I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique.”

Arsenal could be in with a chance of signing long-term target Yannick Carrasco with reports suggesting his club Dalian Yifang are lining up a replacement, reports The Sun.

The Gunners missed out on the Belgium international when he left Atletico Madrid back in 2018.

The 26-year-old instead opted to join Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang where he now plays under former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.

Juventus refused to sell 28-year-old winger Douglas Costa despite strong interest from Manchester United after Juve boss Maurizio Sarri blocked the Brazilian’s transfer, the Daily Mail says.

Douglas Costa, left, was reportedly in Manchester United’s sights this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mail also reports that Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is set to squeeze United striker Marcus Rashford out of the England starting line-up for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 28, is close to agreeing a new contract which will be worth close to the £290,000-a-week basic earned by Red Devils team-mate Pogba, according to The Guardian.

Spurs wanted to bring in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 20, according to the player’s agent before they signed Giovani Lo Celso on loan instead, The Mail says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Vedat Muriqi: Tottenham sent representatives to watch the Fenerbahce striker, 25, in action for Kosovo over the weekend, Four Four Two reports, quoting Turkish paper Sabah.

Jesus Vallejo: The 22-year-old, who joined Wolves on loan in the summer transfer window, could be sold by parent club Real Madrid next summer, the Birmingham Mail says.