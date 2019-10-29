Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott is learning important lessons from senior professionals within Jurgen Klopp’s squad, according to assistant manager Pepijn Ljinders. The youngster moved from Fulham in the summer, with his fee yet to be decided by a tribunal, but has mostly been restricted to appearances for the under-23 side.

The 16-year-old has just returned from a 14-day Football Association ban for using offensive language in mocking England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in a video which was made public on social media.

It did not rule him out of any significant matches and he is now set to be included in the squad for the last-16 Carabao Cup at home to Arsenal.

The 16-year-old became the club’s youngest player to start a senior match – at 16 years and 174 days – when impressing his debut in the 2-0 victory over MK Dons in the previous round.

Harvey Elliott has been serving a ban (Joe Giddens/PA)

He now trains with the first team virtually full-time and Ljinders believes that is a valuable learning experience for the youngster.

“We can’t forget that he is only 16, of course. We have to be careful with that,” he said.

“But how I see him, since I have been working with him, I see a very educated boy. I see a boy who is really passionate for the game.

“If you come here, and you see Milly (James Milner), Hendo (Jordan Henderson), (Adam) Lallana, Gini (Wijnaldum), Virg (Virgil Van Dijk), Bobby (Roberto Firmino) – all examples in different ways.

“Players who never whine. Players who never complain or make excuses. In the hardest moments, they never give up and they never give up our way.

“They always put the team above themselves. For a young player, you could not wish to have a better environment to grow.

“Talent needs models, not criticism. There’s not a much more powerful weapon than the examples of senior pros.”

Scouts

Juventus scouted Salah, Eriksen, Son and Alderweireld during Liverpool’s win over Tottenham, according to Sports Mole. The team are looking to replace, as best they can, Cristiano Ronaldo, when he decides his playing days are over.

The Old Lady were keeping an eye on Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen with the club ready to fork out another fortune on star players.

Juventus are thought to have £335million to invest to build a squad capable of winning the Champions League. However, Son is more likely to move as Spurs struggle for top four, Salah’s side are flying and he has a contract that runs until 2023.