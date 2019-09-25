Football is a funny old game, while politics is dirtier than a Vinny Jones tackle.

However, the two world’s collided today when the PM, who doesn’t appear to be at the top of his game, was compared to the managerial legend…Pep Guardiola.

Boris johnson is a winner like Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Michael Gove claimed – despite the devastating Supreme Court defeat for the Government.

Michael Gove comparing “born winner” Boris Johnson to Pep Guardiola was of course captured in technicolour.



pic.twitter.com/Ne53UDcCc7 — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) September 25, 2019

Michael Gove said the Prime Minister was a “born winner” despite evidence to the contrary in the form of the legal humiliation and a string of Commons defeats.

“I think it is only fair to say that Boris is the Pep Guardiola of British politics,” Mr Gove said.

During the chat on LBC, in a response to a question on whether the Prime Minister’s losing streak would be longer than Tottenham Hotspur’s, Mr Gove said: “No, look, the Prime Minister is a born winner … he was mayor of London twice, he beat Ken Livingstone twice.”

Back in the real world of football, the Man City boss has strongly defended Bernardo Silva against accusations of racism following a controversial tweet to Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

City boss Guardiola was asked for his opinion on the matter after his side opened their bid for a third successive Carabao Cup triumph with a comfortable 3-0 win at Preston.

Guardiola said: “I don’t know what is going to happen but they should put the focus on other issues. Bernardo is one of the most lovely people I have ever met in my life.

“He speaks four or five languages – that is the best way to understand how open-minded he is – and one of his best friends is Mendy. He is like a brother for him. The image for the two is not about the colour of the skin.

“If they want to do that, to ask Bernardo, we’d be open to talk, but first to do that you want to know exactly which person are you talking about.

“If something happens it would be a mistake because Bernardo is an exceptional person.”