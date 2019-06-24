Alan Shearer is furious with Mike Ashley after another manager leaves the club without any silverwear and without enough funds to try and achieve the levels of success required by the fans.

Rafa Benitez quit Newcastle after refusing new deal over lack of transfer funds.

Benitez and his whole backroom staff will depart on June 30, with Newcastle now beginning their search for a new boss.

A Newcastle statement read: “It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.

“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

“Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on June 30.

“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.

“We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.

“The process to appoint a successor will now begin.”

This morning, before the announcement, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer tore into Ashley in his Sun Column, he wrote; “ “Where is the respect for the thousands and thousands of loyal fans?

“There is not a jot of thought for them even though they are the lifeblood of that football club.

“They have been there a lot longer than Mike Ashley – and will be there long after he has gone.

“They deserve so much better as they are the best fans in the country.

“Nothing surprises me at Newcastle any more.”