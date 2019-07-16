Norwich have signed full-back Sam Byram on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old moves to the Premier League newcomers from West Ham for an undisclosed fee.

Byram started his career with Leeds, making 143 appearances after his debut in 2012.

His performances as an attacking right-back earned attention and he moved to West Ham in 2016, but injuries stunted his progress and he saw out last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

“I heard about the interest a week or two ago. Obviously, I wasn’t in the plans for West Ham going forward and I needed a new challenge to go out and push on after last season,” he told Norwich’s official website.

“When I heard Norwich were interested, I was really interested because of how the manager, Daniel Farke, had the team playing last year.

“I watched a lot of them last season with the fluid football and passing style, it’s obviously very attractive.”