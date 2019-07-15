It has been reported that Newcastle United managerial target Steve Bruce has resigned from Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle have been without a manager since Rafael Benitez left in late June, saying the club “did not share his vision”.

“It’s in the hands of the clubs,” said 58-year-old ex-Sunderland boss Bruce, said at the end of last week.

“It’s come from nowhere over the last two or three days, so let’s see what the weekend brings.”

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent for The Times, tweeted ” Steve Bruce is understood to have resigned as Sheffield Wednesday manager this morning, along with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence. All three put resignations in writing. Newcastle have made an offer of compensation to Sheffield Wed – but it is still to be accepted. “