Newcastle have boosted their squad with the double signing of Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems.

Twenty-two-year-old forward Saint-Maximin moves from Nice on a six-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be as high as £20million.

He made his professional debut for St Etienne at the age of 16 and has gone on to make over 100 Ligue 1 appearances, taking in stints with Monaco, Bastia and Nice, while also going on loan to Hannover.

“I’m delighted to bring Allan to St James’ Park. He is a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him,” new United boss Steve Bruce told the club’s website.

“He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I’m sure he’ll excite everybody. He is a great addition to Newcastle United and the Premier League.”

Newcastle have also snapped up Holland international Willems.

The 25-year-old left-back has joined from Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the season.

Steve Bruce has two new faces (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Willems has 22 caps for Holland and Newcastle have the option of making the move permanent next summer.

“Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room and I’m very pleased to have brought him here,” Bruce said.

“He has played at the highest level and is naturally left-footed, so he’ll give us another strong option on that side.”

Willems started his career with Sparta Rotterdam, before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2011, going on to win two Eredivisie titles with them.

He moved to Frankfurt in 2017 and won the German Cup that season.

Last month, Newcastle signed striker Joelinton for a club-record £40m.