The January transfer deadline is just days away with many potential deals still to be done, but it is all about getting the deals over the line.

What the papers say

Olivier Giroud could be leaving Chelsea in the next 24 hours as well. The Frenchman is being tracked by both Spurs and Lazio, according to Tancredi Palmeri.

Edinson Cavani: Atletico Madrid have refused to offer Paris St-Germain more than 15m euros (£12.6million) for Cavani, says French publication Le Parisien. However, David Beckham’s Inter Miami have reportedly made a late bid for Atletico Madrid target Edinson Cavani. AS claims the striker could shortly be heading to America. Chelsea had been looking at Edinson Cavani before Atletico Madrid made a £15m bid.

Newcastle have won the race to sign Tottenham full-back Danny Rose and will wrap up a loan deal to sign him on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail. Rose, 29, has played 274 games for Spurs and actually played for Sunderland on loan in 2012-13.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton chase free agent Emmanuel Adebayor as former Arsenal and Tottenham striker wants one last shot in England, claims Mail Online. Adebayor is a free agent having left Turkish outfit Kayserispor in December so the Premier League trio would not have to sign him before Friday’s transfer deadline. Adebayor has scored 97 Premier League goals but is desperate to get to 100 .

With Dries Mertens‘s contract expiring at the end of the season, the Napoli forward has emerged as a target for Chelsea, the Guardian says. Italian reporter Tancredi Palmeri claims the West London club have laid down an offer of€5.5m.

Dries Mertens (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Ham have made an approach for Hertha Berlin’s Ivory Coast midfielder Salomon Kalou, the Daily Express reports.

Bruno Fernandes has waved a tearful goodbye to Sporting Lisbon. He told the Portuguese club’s TV channel. said: “There aren’t enough words for what I’ve experienced here. There were important moments that have made a mark on my career.”

Sporting Lisbon’s Portugal midfielder Miguel Luis could be set to join Rangers on loan, writes the Daily Star.

Ashley Williams has sparked interest from Turkey, Greece and the USA.The Wales centre-back, 35, is out of contract at Bristol City this summer and Antalyaspor, Panathinaikos and DC United are all keen, claims The Sun.

Social media round-up

Ole slams yob fans for Woodward attack as Neville warns of more violence https://t.co/femukE2TGr — Sun Sport (@SunSport) January 30, 2020

Kalidou Koulibaly's Premier League transfer is OFF https://t.co/omnDyGsLmj — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 30, 2020

Arsenal 'will have to spend £20m to sign Sheffield United star John Fleck' as the Blades attempt to hang on to their influential midfielder#AFC #SUFChttps://t.co/DC2w5SMGEE — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 29, 2020

Juventus 'keeping tabs on PSG loanee Mauro Icardi ahead of potential summer swoop from Inter Milan'https://t.co/gqwgRRrb0z — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 30, 2020

George McEachran has left Stamford Bridge to become Chelsea loanee No.47325 https://t.co/LxieuUrYOn pic.twitter.com/QmxwCyCxDD — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 30, 2020

"One more time and you're f***ing off!"



Solskjaer opens up on Jesse Lingard blasthttps://t.co/xMpcq8c0Vi pic.twitter.com/9vB2LTXZ6d — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 30, 2020

Players to watch

Richarlison: Everton are adamant that Richarlison is not for sale, despite a reported £85million offer from Barcelona, and plan to build their team around the Brazilian, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Everton’s Richarlison celebrates scoring a goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Emre Can: Former Liverpool player Can is set to sign for Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, after agreeing to take a pay cut to leave Juventus, the Daily Mail reports.

Related – Gossip – Arsenal demand large fee for striker? Spurs to seal forward?