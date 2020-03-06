Newcastle pair Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have both signed new three-year contracts with the Premier League club.

The Magpies have announced midfielder Shelvey, 28, and winger Ritchie, 30, will remain at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2023.

Shelvey told NUFC TV: “It feels like a home. The people here, ever since I came to the club, have made me feel so welcome.

“I’ve had some good times and some bad times here, but it’s mainly good and it’s just an enjoyable place to come in and work – and the city in general has been really good for me.”

Ritchie added: “Since I came to the club, it’s been a successful period and one that I want to continue being involved in. Hopefully I can be part of the future.”

Threat

The Magpies will have to put their FA Cup ambitions to one side be looking to arrest a poor run of form in the Premier League which has seen United win just once in their last 10 outings.

Steve Bruce has warned Newcastle to beware in-form Southampton striker Danny Ings as they attempt to end their wait for a Premier League victory.

Asked how big a threat he represents, the Newcastle head coach said: “A big threat. If you’ve got a centre-forward who’s got 15 goals – which he has – then they’re a threat.

“(Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang’s the top goalscorer, is he, with 17 in the Premier League? And then you’ve got Danny Ings in a team that’s been in the bottom half of the division. It’s a quite remarkable tally, so fair play to him.

“He’s playing right at the height of his talent, so we’ll have to guard against him that’s for sure.”

Next game

Newcastle travel to Southampton for an old-fashioned 3pm kick off on Saturday.

What are the injury concerns?

Andy Carroll is likely to miss out again, Emil Krafth is unlikely to be involved with Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett ruled out for the rest of the season

For Southampton, Nathan Redmond is expected to miss the game, having not recovered from his groin injury with doubts also hanging over Moussa Djenepo. Danny Ings should be fit enough to start after being on the bench last time out.

Team line-ups

Newcastle likely XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Southampton likely XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Boufal, Ings, Long.