Philip Cocu is close to replacing Frank Lampard as Derby’s new boss.

The former Netherlands international is expected to sign a four-year deal once Lampard completes his switch to Chelsea, PA understands.

Lampard is poised to return to Chelsea, where he played between 2001 and 2014, after a year as Derby manager which culminated in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final defeat to Aston Villa in May.

Cocu, who will become the Rams’ seventh manager in four years, should join the squad for their pre-season trip to America later this week.

Reports in Holland suggest the 48-year-old will bring in Dutchman Twan Scheepers, who is currently assistant of PSV’s Under-21 side. as his number two.

Cocu spent five years in charge at PSV, winning three Eredivisie titles, before moving to Fenerbahce last summer.

He lasted just 15 games, however, winning three times, and left in October after one of the worst starts to a season in the club’s 111-year history.

As a player, he won 101 caps for the Netherlands, four Dutch titles with PSV and LaLiga with Barcelona.