Man City fans, players & manager were shaken, as AGAIN VAR denied them a victory at the death against Spurs. The City crowd were on their feet as Jesus looked to have bagged the winner, in the crunch tie against Spurs.

However, VAR struk off the decision for handball in the build up to the goal. Bad times for City however, spare a thought for the unlucky punter who claims a controversial VAR decision stopped him winning a massive £45,000 from a 25p bet.

The gambler, who goes by the name Ross, claimed to be one game away from winning the huge jackpot before Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

He had placed an accumulator with SkyBet that consisted of five games with both teams to score in both halves – odds of a whopping 185327/1.

Pep Guardiola believes the performances of his Manchester City side “dignify” football.

The Premier League champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham on Saturday, but Guardiola was not concerned about the dropped points because their display was so good.

Great game, lads. Well played, but unfortunately we didn’t get the win. We scored the goal we needed, but…..🤷🏽‍♂😂 pic.twitter.com/X0Jzy8hwMc — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) August 17, 2019

City racked up 30 shots compared to their visitors’ three at the Etihad Stadium, continuing the dominance that has seen them win five major domestic trophies and accumulate 198 points in the past two seasons.

Boss Guardiola said: “I’m not going to think about how many points we need to be champions, or if Liverpool’s going to win, or if we’re going to win, when we’re in the second fixture of the season.

“Always I’m a spectator too and I’m more than delighted. What we are looking for, from the first day I came here, is to try to play in the way we played (on Saturday).

“I think we dignify this sport. We dignify the people who pay to come to watch us and see how honest we are to play for the people. And, more than anything, I would like – when I finish my period here – to leave that.





