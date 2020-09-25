Marcus Rashford is a great footballer and that is coming from a Newcastle United fan. He spent lockdown training like mad but also managed to force the Government to ensure poorer children were still getting free meals to help them through this crisis.

He won acclaim during the summer after helping force a government u-turn when the Conservative Party planned to scrap free school meal vouchers.

Rashford was brought up in an impoverished household and relied on free schools meals. The striker was raised in the tough area of Wythenshawe in South Manchester and has memories of relying on food banks and soup kitchens. His single mother worked full-time for minimum wage.

Some people have told him to stick to football, but unlike the stereotype of the ‘bling’ footballer, he has chosen to ignore the doubters and continue the fight to help those who are struggling.

As Brexit and the fall out from Covid begin to hit the economy fully he will be needed more than ever.

Rise in hunger

His heartfelt comments also arose as Ministers have been urged to extend free school meals to all holidays to cover a predicted rise in hunger in the October half-term and at Christmas.

The Liberal Democrats have written to the Education Secretary and the Chancellor of the Exchequer calling for all children eligible for free school meals to receive vouchers throughout all school holidays

Kevin Courtney, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “After the efforts by unions, charities and professional footballers to ensure there was provision over Easter, half term and summer, it should not be necessary to make this demand a fourth and fifth time as we head towards another half-term and the Christmas break.”

“That is why we support calls for a definitive decision for all holidays, that will assure parents that proper planning and strategy are in place for provision throughout the year.”

Earlier this week Rashford received a letter from London mayor Sadiq Khan – who himself benefitted for free school meals as a youngster – thanking him for his ‘inspiring campaign’ and continued work.

Here is his thread today at the people who have said ‘stick to football’

Rashford take a bow

Imagine going to bed at night with a full stomach, preparing for a good sleep, knowing there are 1.1M helpless children who are probably wide awake listening to their stomachs grumbling or their parents sobbing, whose life could be significantly improved by one decision…(1) https://t.co/AZgtDc61yq — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 25, 2020

If a child needs access to food at school, OF COURSE they need access to it at home! Why can't we provide assurance that our children will be protected during school holidays? Why is this even a question?? How do we justify not helping them?? People are losing their jobs…(2) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 25, 2020

We are the 'United' kingdom. Surely we know right from wrong. I don't care where you are from or how old you are. You don't have to have experienced food poverty to know it is unacceptable in 2020. And this is not a COVID problem in the UK (3) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 25, 2020

People NEED help! Children NEED our help. These children are the future of this country – our nurses, our doctors, our health care workers. One day we are going to NEED them and right now there are at least 1.1M of them who owe us nothing… (4) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 25, 2020

How would we feel at our most vulnerable if they turned a blind eye to our needs??? Think about it…(5) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 25, 2020

Anyway, I'm off to 'stick to my football'. Have a good weekend everyone. (6) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 25, 2020

