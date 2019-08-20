The proposed site for David Beckham’s Major League Soccer stadium in Miami is far more toxic than previously expected, according to environmental analysis.

The Miami Herald said the analysis found arsenic contamination reaching more than twice the legal limit, and surface-level soil samples containing hazardous debris at the Melreese golf course site, where people have played golf for more than 50 years.

The consultant’s report said almost the entire site near Miami International Airport is contaminated by ash from a municipal incinerator shut down long ago.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday night that team officials believe the findings could increase clean-up costs to 50 million dollars (£41 million) at the site.

The sprawling billion-dollar (£827 million) commercial and stadium complex would serve as home to Beckham’s MLS team, Inter Miami.

'People all want to see these players play.' With a big grin on his face, here's what David Beckham told me on the prospect of bringing some of the biggest names in world football to his new Miami franchise. #DavidBeckham #MiamiMLS pic.twitter.com/5OjnNUkxsu — Joe Pickover (@JPickover) January 29, 2018

Speaking at its official unveiling in Miami, back in Janaury, 2018 he told Press Association Sport: “People all want to see these players play. You talk about Cristiano (Ronaldo), you talk about Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), you talk about (Lionel) Messi. Realistically, can we afford to bring in players like that, who knows?

“We have a lot of experience and owners that are very powerful in many different areas and obviously have the expertise.

Miami commissioners approve sale of land to David Beckham ownership group: https://t.co/1EcA58VpDB pic.twitter.com/ovjj6eZ8Ua — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 6, 2017

“Do we have the means to bring in these players? Yes of course we do, but do we want to bring young talented players from Miami into this team? Of course, that’s our aim.”