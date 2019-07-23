Nicky Butt has been named as Manchester United’s head of first-team development.

The 44-year-old was head of the club’s academy but will now report to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will help “create a seamless journey for young players stepping up to the next level”.

Butt, who made 387 appearances for United, told the club’s official website: “Manchester United is in my DNA and this is a very proud moment for me as I take on this new role.

Nicky Butt, pictured here scoring for Manchester United Legends, made 387 appearances for the club (PA)

“I am passionate about nurturing, developing and coaching the talent we have here to become top players at this club.”

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward believes the restructure will help United’s young stars make the step up to the first team.

He said: “These changes will further enhance the excellent work and results we have seen over many decades in our academy system and enable us to continue our proud traditions of producing world-class players capable of playing and excelling in the first team.”

