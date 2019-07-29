It look like Leroy Sane’s time at Manchester City could be over. The talented forward was signed in 2016 by Schalke. In that time he scored or assisted 53 times in 89 league games.

However the 23-year-old is likely to be moving to Bayern Munich, with the German team ‘confident.’ of getting the player to move .

Manager Niko Kovac spoke out about his desire to sign the player. He has followed Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich & Robert Lewandowski who have said they want the star to play for the Bavarian club.

Bayern have already spent £100million on Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard this summer.