What the papers say

Man Utd and Tottenham ‘can still land Bruno Fernandes for £60m’ despite Sporting midfielder signing new deal, according to Portuguese newspaper Record. Fernandes signed an extension until June 2023, with his release clause has been bumped up from £65million to £85m. However, they are believed to be in financial difficulty and may need a large transfer fee for the 25-year-old.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho could be after Schalke keeper Alexander Nubel as to take the gloves from Hugo Lloris. European football expert Kevin Hatchard told talkSPORT: “One little whisper that came my way on Spurs in the last few days is that they are keeping an eye on Alexander Nubel.”

Jadon Sancho will go to Barcelona or Real Madrid before Manchester United, the Daily Star reports. The 19-year-old had been courted by the Red Devils for more than a year, with Liverpool also interested in the winger’s services. But Sancho appears to favour a move from Borussia Dortmund to LaLiga rather than to the Premier League.

The Daily Mirror says Leeds are considering replacements for Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah but are hopeful he is not recalled. The 20-year-old can be called back in January if he does not play enough minutes in the north. The 20-year-old has not started this season and has been out with an abdominal injury.

Caglar Soyuncu has been said to be considering moves within the Premier League or back to his native Turkey (Nigel French/PA)

The Leicester Mercury says the Foxes’ Caglar Soyuncu is not leaving the club, according to the player’s agent. The Turkish defender has been linked with moves to Manchester City, Arsenal and Turkey’s Galatasaray. But Mustafa Dogru said the centre-back, 23, was looking to cement his cult status at Leicester. View this post on Instagram

Patrick Vieira is being targeted by David Beckham to become the first coach of new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, according to The Daily Telegraph. The former Arsenal player has experience in the league, having coached New York City FC before moving to Nice.

Social media round-up

Unai Emery gives a very blunt answer when asked about his Arsenal future… pic.twitter.com/qsJBwqXfJm — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 28, 2019

Real Valladolid confirm Man United target refuses to sign new deal https://t.co/KhuvNgGIWS pic.twitter.com/Oj8wxbx7V0 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 28, 2019

Man United set to field the youngest team ever in Europa League history | @ncustisTheSun https://t.co/uOD1NDQZpC pic.twitter.com/jdNTTmTKdK — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 28, 2019

Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo as the player to have scored against the most Champions League opponents, with Dortmund the 34th https://t.co/1QNyWHZ0ki — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 28, 2019

Players to watch

Jan Vertonghen: The 32-year-old is interested in a new deal with Tottenham now that Jose Mourinho is in charge, Sky Sports reports.

Kai Havertz: Manchester City, United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs to contact the agent of the 20-year-old Germany and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, according to the Daily Mail which cites Bild.