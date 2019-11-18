There was an international break this weekend, but clubs were still are the hunt for new players.

What the papers say

Man Utd target Erling Haaland was ‘rejected’ by Everton after bargain transfer agreed. He was on his way to Goodison Park – but the club turned down the deal David Walsh, who was axed from Merseyside 18 months ago, told the Athletic : “While I was at Everton, I offered them Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire deals, when they were at Hull, and it was worth £20 million for the pair. Everton wouldn’t take them. I had a deal done for Jonny Evans too before he came to Leicester, but again they wouldn’t take him. Erling Haaland, the striker with Salzburg, I had him and his dad at the club with a deal done for £3.4m (€4m). The club wouldn’t back me.”

Arsenal have made contact with the father of Brazilian wonderkid Reinier Jesus, accorsing to Mundo Deportivo. The 17-year-old made his Flamengo debut in July and it is thought the Brazilian giants inserted a release clause of £60m in Jesus’ contract.

Manchester City are reportedly weighing-up a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman if the German champions sign Leroy Sane in the summer of 2020, the Daily Mirror says.

Neymar is ready to pay around £17million of his OWN transfer fee to secure his dream £153million move back to Barcelona, according to reports. It is a “real possibility” that the Brazilian talisman could make a shock Nou Camp return next summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Crystal Palace are to make a £20million bid for Celtic’s French striker Odsonne Edouard, The Sun reports.

Manchester United are set for talks with Tahith Chong‘s representatives as the club look to fend off interest from Juventus in the 19-year-old Dutch midfielder, according to Metro.

Manchester United’s Tahith Chong (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea are interested in Wigan’s 17-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt, who has also been watched by Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton, the Daily Star says.

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Hartlepool’s 17-year-old goalkeeper Brad Young, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Arsenal 'willing to sell Granit Xhaka to Borussia Monchengladbach in return for Switzerland team-mate Denis Zakaria' https://t.co/z1wVsL3PpN — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 18, 2019

Jose Mourinho warned Romelu Lukaku is a 'big baby' before Man Utd transfer https://t.co/2kQie4fTs2 pic.twitter.com/zHClkRKzxK — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 18, 2019

John Terry 'urged Chelsea board not to sign Sergio Aguero before' Man City transferhttps://t.co/HTQrpuo6K0 pic.twitter.com/cY59Dpf2ur — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 18, 2019

'He is a complete player… we know of his quality'



Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal reveals club is monitoring Inter's Lautaro Martinezhttps://t.co/94pBVk2L8a — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 18, 2019

Players to watch

Milan Skriniar: Real Madrid and Barcelona could go head-to-head to sign Inter Milan’s Slovakia defender, who has also been a target for Manchester United, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Dayot Upamecano: Manchester City are considering a January bid for RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old French defender, according to 90min.com.

Ivan Rakitic: Barcelona have rejected an offer of around £13million from a Premier League club for the Croatia midfielder as it is £17million short of their valuation of the former Sevilla player, Sport says.