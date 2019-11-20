A Manchester United great could make his way back to Old Trafford, if his current team don’t lanf the Champions League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo would be weclome back to his previous club, no matter his age.

Speaking on television programme “Chiringuito De Jugones’, Spanish panellist Eduardo Inda made the claim that Ronaldo could ditch the Italian giants.

And it’s been said that the Portuguese superstar could end up back at Old Trafford.

He said: “Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus at the end of the current season if they do not win the Champions League.

“He went to Turin to try and win the Champions League with a third different club but things are getting complicated.

“Juventus want to sign Pogba and Mbappe. I think it is going to be difficult for them, especially the second one.

“Due to the salary limits, if they want to sign these players they would have to allow for Ronaldo’s exit from the club so it is becoming a very likely outcome.”

Ronaldo and Juventus are back in action on Saturday afternoon at Atalanta in Serie A (2pm kick off).

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking by Spurs has not gone unnoticed by the Man Utd fans. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having a mixed season, some supporters would like the Argentinian to come to the North West. If he came then it could open the door for a move for Harry Kane. Kane has become one of the world’s best strikers, under his coaching.

Sheffield United

Manchester United have welcomed Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic back to first-team training ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United.

The trio have all been on the sidelines recently, with Shaw’s hamstring problem keeping him out since the third game of the season, while Tuanzebe and Matic have not featured in over a month.

They joined a first-team group at the Aon Training Complex on Wednesday, though numbers were still down due to ongoing returns from the international break.

Scott McTominay, who pulled out of the Scotland squad after taking a knock in last week’s win over Brighton, did not take part, making fellow midfielder Matic’s return all the more important.

Three other rehabilitating players, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fonsu-Mensah (both knee) and Diogo Dalot, were given a separate workout but are not yet ready to rejoin the squad.

Full-back Ashley Young is available at the weekend after suspension.

When is it?

Sunday, November 24.

What time is kick-off?

4.30pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm.