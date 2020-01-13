What the papers say

Norwich have signed Ondrej Duda on loan for the season as they look for a miraculous escape from the drop. Daniel Farke has signed the Slovakia midfielder, 25, from Hertha Berlin to give himself more options behind the striker.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, who could face competition to sign the 24-year-old from neighbours Manchester United, according to Metro.

Christian Eriksen agrees four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Milan worth £6.5m-a-year as Tottenham star ‘waves goodbye to fans’.According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Dane has agreed personal terms. He appeared to wave goodbye to Spurs fans after Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Fabinho has called on his former Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe to join him at Anfield. Fabinho told Telefoot: “Mbappe will have a Ballon d’Or before Neymar. I would like to welcome him to Liverpool.”

Manchester United and Arsenal are being linked with Watford’s in-form centre-back Christian Kabasele, with West Ham and Newcastle also reportedly eyeing the Belgium star, The Sun reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also set to lodge a £65million bid for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes this week, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bruno Fernandes, playing for Portugal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea have enquired about Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk, with the Seagulls valuing the 28-year-old England defender at £50m, says The Times.

Manchester United are one of two clubs to have made a formal approach for Birmingham City and England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16, the Daily Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

Wolves could land Thomas Lemar in January's most surprising signing https://t.co/ieyom38N1Z pic.twitter.com/YIqTE4heFA — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 13, 2020

Frank Lampard makes first signing as Chelsea manager https://t.co/l0DDApnteg pic.twitter.com/Mg4k01IoCy — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 13, 2020

Inter Miami agree terms with Lewis Morgan as Celtic winger prepares for £300,000 switch to David Beckham's side https://t.co/sxDny1UmxY — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 13, 2020

Done deal!



One of Liverpool's young FA Cup heroes is heading back out on loan https://t.co/er1ZNJhNYi pic.twitter.com/3HxreydZtB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 13, 2020

10 talking points from the Premier League's weekend action as Liverpool continue relentless title march, Aubameyang sees red & sinners turn into Saints https://t.co/arha2KoBCX pic.twitter.com/ol5Q2wKc0k — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 13, 2020

Players to watch

Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal centre-back Mustafi’s agent will hold talks with Galatasaray about the 27-year-old Germany international moving to the Turkish club, the Daily Express reports.

Ashley Young: Crystal Palace and Italian side Lazio have joined the race to sign 34-year-old Manchester United full-back Young, with the English player also having been offered an 18-month contract by Inter Milan, The Sun reports.

Related – Man Utd to fail to land midfielder? Newcastle in for winger?