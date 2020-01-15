A man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting football legend Gary McAllister on a night out.

Damien Swan, 33, appeared in court charged with assaulting the ex-Liverpool and Leeds United star as he waited for a taxi in the early hours of March 24 last year.

Leeds Magistrates Court heard Swan allegedly punched McAllister, 55, in the face, causing his teeth to cut through his lip.

The court also heard McAllister’s teeth were damaged in the attack in Leeds, West Yorks.

Police confirmed at the time of the assault McAllister needed hospital treatment as a result of his injuries.

Swan, of Leeds, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality as Bermudan and pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

District Judge Richard Kitson said the severity of McAllister’s injuries meant the case would need to be heard at a crown court.

He told Swan: “They were nasty injuries from a punch to the face, causing his teeth to go through his lip and causing damage to his teeth.

“This matter is now sent to Leeds Crown Court and your first appearance will be February 12.

“You must appear before 9.30 that morning.”

McAllister, who is currently assistant manager to ex-Liverpool teammate Steve Gerrard at Rangers, is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

He won the league with Leeds United in 1992 and was part of Liverpool’s treble winning side of 2001, bagging the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Cup.

McAllister also won 57 caps with Scotland, captaining his country at Euro 96, and scored five times.

He also played at Motherwell, Leicester City and had two spells at Coventry City in a career that lasted more than two decades.

