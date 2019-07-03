Leicester are closing in on a stunning £30million swoop for Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez.

It will be another bitter blow for the Newcastle fans who lost their manager only days ago and wil be wondering where the club goes from here

The Foxes reached an agreement with their Premier League rivals on Tuesday night subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

The Toon’s top scorer last season is also a target of La Liga sides Valencia and Real Betis but it is understood they would struggle to match the personal terms Leicester are willing to offer him.

Should he secure an exit, it would leave the St James’ Park outfit desperately short of firepower.