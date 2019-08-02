Leeds’ teenage midfielder Jordan Stevens has been charged by the Football Association for breaching its betting rules.

The 19-year-old, who has yet to make a first-team breakthrough at Elland Road, is set to accept the charge and is said to be co-operating with the FA in its investigations.

Leeds acknowledge that Stevens could be punished for the offence but the Championship club hope that his age can be taken into consideration.

“We acknowledge the charge from the FA regarding Jordan Stevens and a breach of betting regulations,” said a statement issued by Leeds.

“Jordan has been fully co-operative with the club and the authorities since the incident was brought to our attention and we can confirm that he will accept the charge.

“The player fully understands he has made an error and whilst we are aware that there may be consequences for his actions, we must also remember that Jordan is a 19-year-old man yet to cement his place as a first team footballer and we believe that educating young players around the various pitfalls which present themselves at this stage of their career is of the upmost importance.

“Therefore we are committed to standing by and supporting all of our young professionals, including Jordan Stevens.”

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was last month given a six-week ban by a regulatory commission for breaching the FA’s betting rules. However, the governing body appealed the suspension seeking a tougher punishment.