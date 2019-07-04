Leeds have signed forward Rafa Mujica from Barcelona B on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who will initially link up with the club’s under-23 side, is Leeds’ fifth signing of the summer.

Leeds said in a statement on their official website: “Leeds United can confirm the arrival of Rafa Mujica, who joins the club following the expiration of his contract at FC Barcelona.

“Mujica has signed a three-year contract with the Whites, running until the summer of 2022.”

Mujica scored 33 times for Barcelona B last season.