The wait needs to be over for the league title according to Liverpool’s chief exec and probably every other Liverpool fan.

Liverpool were narrowly pipped by Manchester City to the Premier League by a point despite a tally which would have guaranteed top spot in 25 of the last 27 seasons.

Currently Jurgen Klopp’s side – in possession of the only 100 per cent record in England’s top four divisions –

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore believes adding a long-awaited league title to their Champions League triumph is the “barometer of success” by which the club is judged.

“I think that is what our fans want,” Moore told the PA news agency.

“We were so close last year, 97 points, and in any other year we would have won it.

“But the club goes on and I think that (a league title), for many of our fans, would sit alongside our Champions League triumph as the barometer of success.

“As a club off the pitch we have a set of visions, missions and values and at the top of that sits supporting the team to ‘win trophies’.

“Two words, because ultimately that is what our fans want and that is what we need to deliver.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s attacking proficiency has earned him an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The 21-year-old has been officially recognised for claiming the most Premier League assists by a defender in a single season after contributing 12 as Jurgen Klopp’s side missed out on a thrilling title race by a point to Manchester City.

“It’s an honour. I’ve always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible,” the England international told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them, the manager and all the support in the background, this record wouldn’t be possible.

“I always used to read (the Guinness World Records book) as a kid because they’re fun to read, to see the different records and what people are up to all around the world.

“It’s an unbelievably proud moment for me and all of my family – and hopefully something that will stand for a few years.”