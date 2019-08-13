Following Pogba’s performance on Sunday, Manchester United fans will be desperate to keep hold of their midfield playmaker. Especially with him likely to have more attacking freedom in the wake of new signing Maguire. The centre back’s assured debut performance should enable the shackles to come off, enabling a more attacking Manchester United this season.

Here is the latest transfer news from around Europe, with Pogba’s departure very much dependent on other mega-deals, and Eriksen tittering on the brink of a move to Italy. We also await news on Sturridge’s chosen club after the player received at least 13 contract offers.

Latest Transfer News

Real Madrid’s interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will only be brought to a close if they are successful in signing Neymar from Paris St Germain, reports the Sun. Neymar was absent for PSG’s first Ligue 1 game of the season amid huge speculation about his future.

Christian Eriksen‘s future at Tottenham has been called into doubt, with the club looking at doubling his wage to £200,000-a-week to seal the long-term future of the Dane, while Juventus are mulling an offer in 2020, according to the Daily Mail. View this post on Instagram

⚽️

A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Apr 23, 2019 at 2:11pm PDT

Gareth Bale‘s future at Real Madrid is still in question, with the Daily Mail reporting the Welshman will persevere at the Bernabeu until the Chinese Super League transfer window reopens. The 29-year-old man was linked with a move to China over the summer.

Daniel Sturridge has 13 contract offers and will make a decision on his future this week, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Fenerbahce are among the interested clubs and have put an offer of £60,000-a-week on the table. View this post on Instagram

Tako sam ponosan, jednostavno ne shvacate 🙌🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on Jun 1, 2019 at 3:37pm PDT

AC Milan and Roma are interested in prising Dejan Lovren away from Liverpool, who will accept £13.9million for the 30-year-old defender, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Social media round-up

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping to land Ousmane Dembélé in any deal for Neymar. (Source: Le10Sport) pic.twitter.com/18HPwVx4eK — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 13, 2019

Barcelona have made a new offer to PSG for Neymar; Philippe Coutinho + €60m to €80m. (Source: Le Parisian) pic.twitter.com/Y0mBEYw5TN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 12, 2019

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: Bayern Munich are looking to sign the Barcelona midfielder on a year-long loan with the option of a permanent transfer, reports AS.

Ivan Perisic: The Inter Milan man is also heading to Bayern on a season-long loan with a £18.6million option to buy, according to Bild. View this post on Instagram

El esfuerzo del equipo ha tenido recompensa. El 🏆se va a Paris!!🔵🔴 #TDC2019 L’ effort de l’équipe a été recompensé. La 🏆 va a Paris!!🔵🔴 #TDC2019 Lo sforzo della squadra é stato ricompensato. Il 🏆 va a Parigi!!🔵🔴 #TDC2019 Team effort has been rewarded. The 🏆is going to Paris!!🔵🔴 #TDC2019

A post shared by Edinson Cavani (@cavaniofficial21) on Aug 3, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

Edinson Cavani: The Paris St Germain striker is in the sights of David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, who will sign him when his contract with the Ligue 1 side expires next summer summer, says Fox Deportes.