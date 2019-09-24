Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has signed up to the Common Goal movement, he announced after being named men’s coach of the year at the Best FIFA awards.

The initiative, in which members donate one per cent of their salary to a charity which funds organisations around the world that use football to tackle social issues, was launched by Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata in 2017

Speaking on stage at the glitzy ceremony in Milan, Klopp said: “I’m really proud and happy that I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family.”

Having then received a round of applause, the German said: “A few people obviously know it – if not, Google it. It’s a great thing.”

Virgil Van Dijk lost out to Lionel Messi in the battle to be named world’s best player.

But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who was crowned best coach, told VVD: “You’re already a leader like Messi and Ronaldo.”

In other news, Liverpool’s kit supplier New Balance has started legal proceedings against the club amid reports linking the Reds with Nike.

The Merseysiders’ current contract with New Balance comes to an end next summer and reports have suggested the club have been nearing agreement with Nike over a big-money deal.

A Liverpool spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that our kit supplier, New Balance, has commenced a legal dispute against the club.

“We will not be making any further comment during these legal proceedings.”

According to The Athletic, New Balance’s contract with Liverpool includes a ‘matching clause’ and the sportswear brand is insisting it has triggered its right to match Nike’s offer and should therefore be granted an extension, with Liverpool saying that is not the case.