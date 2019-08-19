Wolves defender Ryan Bennett insists Manchester United should never be written off and remain a team to beat, even though they were victorious over United twice last season. They play each other this evening at an 8pm kick off.

Bennett has been impressed with United’s summer business though as they restructured their defence with £80million Maguire and £50million Wan-Bissaka.

“It’s something they feel they needed to reinforce, looking at last year, and they’ve brought in two good players,” he said.

“Maguire, what he has done in the last couple of seasons has been tremendous and Wan-Bissaka has really impressed when he’s played.”

But it is the midfield that has been worrying Manchester United recently. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains confident that Paul Pogba will stay at at the club.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the summer, with his openness about a desire for a new challenge elsewhere compounded by comments from his agent Mino Raiola.

“You always put question marks around Paul,” United boss Solskjaer said when those comments were put to him ahead of this evening’s trip to Wolves.

“I don’t think it’s odd saying enjoy playing, I have fun with my team-mates, I enjoy what I’m doing, I love my job and enjoy the game.

“Of course, that sentence with the question mark about him, there’s always question marks about Paul.

“There’s not one press conference that I’ve not answered a question about Paul Pogba. Eighty per cent of what he said was that he enjoyed that game and his time here.”

Pushed on whether Pogba will definitely be a United player when the European transfer window shuts on September 2, Solskjaer said: “Unless some… for me, yeah, he’s going to stay.”

