Bad news for Tottenham Hotsput as midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is expected to be sidelined for six weeks after suffering a hip injury while on international duty with Argentina.

The 23-year-old Real Betis loanee picked up his injury in Argentina’s goalless draw with Chile on Thursday.

Now he has returned to Tottenham to start rehab, but is unlikely to feature in club action before the end of October.

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been injured on international duty (John Walton/PA)

“Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury,” Spurs confirmed in a statement.

“The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team’s match against Chile.

“He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October.”

In more positive news Spurs still want to sign Paulo Dybala and will battle PSG to seal transfer for Juventus star in January .

According to Tuttosport, cited by Football Italia, Mauricio Pochettino will reignite his interest in Dybala in January.

But the source suggests PSG will also continue their pursuit for the 24-cap Argentina international after failing to sign him this summer.

The French champions did not manage to seal the deal despite holding talks over a £73million move.