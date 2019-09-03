Sheffield United are back in the top flight and are making a name for themselves, but not always in the way they would like. Some commentators have been quick to knock their style of play, but one of their stars has come out in support for the Yorkshire side. After taking a point against Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge, in the dying minutes, the team sit 10th in the table.

David McGoldrick has called for Sheffield United to be given the respect they deserve after making an encouraging start to life in the Premier League following promotion.

Dismissed as a team of journeymen even before they secured their place in the top flight, the unfancied Blades have opened a few eyes during the early weeks of the campaign to head into the international break sitting in 10th place in the table after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Asked if they had surprised a few people, McGoldrick rounded on their critics with BBC pundit Garth Crooks in particular caught in his sights after the former Tottenham striker described their approach as “quite basic”.

The Republic of Ireland international said: “Yes, I think we have and I still think we are getting our critics.

“I saw Garth Crooks talking the other day, saying that we were down and we’re rubbish and he hadn’t seen anything. I haven’t got a clue what he took that morning, but he needs to think.

“We’re not ordinary, we play a different way, a different style. We’ve come with the same philosophy that we used in the Championship and we need to get the respect for that. We haven’t changed for anyone and we’ve got a few results.

“Listen, it’s going to be a long season, we are going to have ups and downs, there are going to be games where we get beaten and walk off the pitch and we are just going to have to hold our hands up.

“But at home, we can give teams a lot of problems, and I think we will see that throughout the season.”

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has claimed he expects Sheffield United’s Callum Robinson to go from strength to strength over the course of the season.

Discussing the 24-year-old’s efforts, via the Irish Mirror, the veteran manager said: “He has started well (in the Premier League) and scored his first goal which will give him confidence.

“I don’t know why he was getting a telling off at half time, as I saw Chris Wilder get stuck into him, but whatever he said worked.”

Nice to be back with the boys!! Time to prepare for the big game Thursday night☘️😁 @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/IQVPvx3dbC — Callum Robinson (@CallumRobinson7) September 2, 2019

McGoldrick’s move to Bramall Lane in July last year after a successful trial has seen him rebuild his career to the extent that the 31-year-old is all but an automatic choice for Ireland, who face Switzerland in a Euro 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday evening.

Prior to his Blades switch, he was left wondering what the future might hold for him following his release by Ipswich with options in short supply.

He said: “If I’m honest, a year ago looking at it when the phone wasn’t ringing, playing in the Premier League looked a long way off.

“But I always would have had confidence in myself. I always would have felt that once I got myself sorted, I could hit a bit of form, and I did that.

“I’m here now, I’m thankful for it and that’s why I don’t want to stop now.

“Getting back into the Ireland set-up, being a Premier League player, I don’t want it to stop now because this is what I’ve been aiming for all through my career.”