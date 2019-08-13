Jurgen Klopp is hoping to give Liverpool fans more special Istanbul memories by overcoming Chelsea to lift the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. It being the first time two English sides will battle it out for this peice of silverwear.

Liverpool fans have many fond memories of their Champions League victory over AC Milan in 2005, when they came back from three goals down, to win the game.

“I know about the special importance of Istanbul and how what a special place it is for every Liverpool supporter,” Klopp said on the eve of the game.

“It was 2005 in Istanbul and no one will ever forget that, which is good.

“But we are different people. Unfortunately, we are not the same, we are now in the team 2019-20 and that is a pretty good one as well.

“Istanbul is always a good place for football. I played here once with Dortmund against Galatasaray, and the atmosphere was brilliant until we calmed it down with the result.

“If I am right there is a big community of Liverpool supporters in Istanbul and Turkey as well, so that will make it special for us and it is everything it should be. Apart from the flight which was three-and-a-half hours.

“Both teams are here now, we are both fresh, we both want to play and I hope we can make this a special place for ourselves.

“About next year (the final)? I have no clue about that.

“If you would have asked me after Kiev last year in the first pre-season games, if I thought we would be in the final again, I would have probably said ‘I don’t think so’.

“But we were there so if there is any chance, we will try – but if not someone else will be there.”

Where is it being held?

Vodafone Park in Istanbul will play host to the match.

It is the first time it has been held in Turkey.

The 41,188-seater stadium is home to Besiktas.

Is it on TV?

BT Sport will show the Uefa Super Cup live in the UK.