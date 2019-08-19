Arsenal fans will be hoping that their defence will be able to communicate effectively on the pitch, in whatever language. The team has a 100% record after beating Newcastle United & Burnley so far this season.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos said: “I have known him for a lot of years.

“He also speaks some Greek and is a very good guy. I am happy also that we took a player like him, with experience.

“When I was in Dortmund I played with Hummels, who has the same style as David. It was also a very good partnership and it is very good (now with Luiz).

“It was his first game, it is important that we won and we can go from here.”

Luiz is also reunited with Unai Emery, who was his manager at Paris St Germain.

The Gunners made a surprise move to bring in Luiz from rivals Chelsea on transfer deadline day and he made his debut alongside Sokratis in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley.

The Gunners’ left-back options are also strengthened following the arrival of Scotland international Kieran Tierney.

The 22-year-old has joined from the Scottish champions for a fee of £25million, though he must first overcome an injury before he can be involved.

Emery said: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve.

“He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Tierney said: “I feel Arsenal is a massive club and it’s a great opportunity for me as well. I’m delighted to be here.”

The duo’s deadline-day arrival made Arsenal’s summer arrivals to six, joining Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates, though Saliba has been loaned back to St Etienne.

