Hull have signed defender Sean McLoughlin from Cork City for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Centre-back McLoughlin, 22, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, made 63 appearances in all competitions for Irish League side Cork.

McLoughlin told the club website: “The move has been going on for the past couple of weeks now, so to finally get over here and sign – I’m delighted.

“I’m buzzing to be here and to be a Hull City player. I know I’ve still got a lot to learn, but it’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”