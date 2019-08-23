Pep Guardiola spoke of his respect and admiration for David Silva.

The 33-year-old, who is in line to make his 400th City appearance on Sunday, has gone on to win four league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cup crowns in a glittering career in Manchester, since he joined Manchester City from Valencia in 2010.

“He’s one of the most incredible, intelligent players,” Guardiola said. “Moving in these small spaces he’s really good. With space, everybody takes time and makes the right decision, but he’s really good in small spaces. He’s one of the best.

“He’s played well here with all the managers. Roberto (Mancini), Manuel (Pellegrini) and with us. After I spoke to the managers he had in Spain and I understood what has been realised here.

“People believe he has quality with the ball, but it’s more than that.

“It’s his character. He’s a huge competitor. How he reacts to the bad moments. His specific qualities help him survive in the Premier League. He should be so proud.”

Pep Guardiola’s side demolished West Ham 5-0 on opening weekend before returning home for a lively 2-2 draw against Tottenham in which VAR denied Gabriel Jesus a stoppage-time winner.

City play Bournemouth at 2pm on Sunday away from home.

Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook is back in training following his long-term knee injury but is some way off a return.

David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Dan Gosling, Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly and Junior Stanislas also remain out.

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko suffered from cramp against Tottenham but is available for selection.

John Stones is close to returning from a thigh injury but will not feature along with long-term absentees Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy.

Predicted line up for City

Man City XI [4-3-3]: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling