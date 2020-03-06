Manchester United had a good evening last night, with Luke Shaw’s opener and a brace from Odion Ighalo earning a 3-0 victory over Derby County to set up a quarter-final tie at Norwich later this month.

Ighalo arrived at Old Trafford to much derision in the January transfer window, having spent the past three years playing in the Chinese Super League.

But in just two starts for United, against Club Brugge in the Europa League and Derby, boyhood fan Ighalo has netted three goals.

On the new striker Solskjaer said: “He’s doing what he says on the tin and what we asked for when we signed him. I’m very happy with him. That type of striker is vital for a team.

“There’s more to come. He’ll improve and get sharper and more used to us. I’ve got no doubt he’ll only get better.”

It was a disappointing night for Derby player-coach Wayne Rooney, United’s record goalscorer, who was twice denied by Sergio Romero in his reunion against them on Thursday.

Manchester Derby

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games ahead of Sunday’s derby visit of Manchester City and remain in the hunt for the FA Cup, Europa League and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Daniel James is currently being assessed after a suffering a knock. The Welshman may be more likely to be involved in the game from the bench.

Precise return dates have still yet to be given for Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, while Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also yet to make first-team returns.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Manchester derby will be broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event . The game will be preceded by Everton’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Coverage of the match starts from 4pm with kick off at 4.30pm.