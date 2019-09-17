The gossip around one Celtic player’s move has been brushed off by the star himself.

Odsonne Edouard believes he still has a lot to prove at the club, despite being linked with a big-money transfer.

It comes as Neil Lennon’s men travel to France to play Rennes for the first game of the Europa League group stage.

French trio Christopher Jullien, Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard will know all about the side that currently sit second in Ligue 1, and have beaten PSG already this campaign.

Christopher Jullien Jullien is adamant Celtic can go all the way to the final in Poland next May and win the Europa League.

He said: “Yes, I believe we can, absolutely.

“Since I arrived here I have seen that all the players constantly have trophies on their minds.

“They want to win at everything, even in training, and this is important for our team.

Odsonne Edouard the 21-year-old Frenchman is reportedly a transfer target for Serie A club Napoli after finding the net 40 times in all competitions since making his Hoops bow in 2017.

Six of those goals have come this season, helping him win the Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month award for August on Tuesday.

But Edouard brushed off the speculation and insisted he needs to focus on Celtic.

Speaking via a translator, Edouard said: “I actually didn’t know about this (the report) and it doesn’t really matter. At the moment I’m a Celtic player.

“I’ve got a season to play, I’ve got a long contract, I’m really happy with the way I’m playing, the set-up here and I’m really happy to play with my friends for the team.

“The main thing at the moment is I’m a Celtic player and I’m happy to be a Celtic player.

“I’ve still got a lot to prove with Celtic, as part of the Celtic team. There’s a long season ahead of us, we need to concentrate on that.

“The key is I’ve got to prove myself here first.”

Edouard thinks both he and Celtic must keep up the good work.

He said: “The important thing is that we continue in the same vein really.

“I’ve been working really hard in training, so that’s paid off. But the important thing is this is a team result.

“I’m playing well because the team is playing well. Yes, I hope this is going to continue, but it’s not just about me, it’s the whole team supporting me.”

When is the game?

The clash is on Thursday, September 19 and will kick off at 5.55pm. The game takes place at Roazhon Park, formerly known as the Stade de la Route de Lorient.

What channel is it on?

The game is being screened live on BT Sport 3. We’ll get pre-match coverage beginning at 5.15pm but don’t expect much post-match analysis with it going straight into the Rangers vs Feyenoord game.