Everton have signed teenage Italy striker Moise Kean from Juventus. The 19-year-old Italy forward has signed a five-year deal with the Toffees, to become the club’s fifth summer signing.

The club have ambitions to challenge the top four and push for European places.

“I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt; I will give my best to this team,” said Kean.

“I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I.

“I know about the size of the club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

“I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”

Backing Kean’s ambition Ex Everton star Leon Osman speaking at an eToro event, who have emerged as the league’s biggest club sponsor for the second year running, said: “Everton have invested a lot of money in the team, and I’ve been impressed by some of the shrewd deals they’ve made to build this squad.

“I think you’ve always got to strive to be at the very top. That is our way, and for me it’s starting to feel like we’re ready for the new season.”

Kean became Italy’s youngest senior national team scorer since 1958 when netting against Finland on his full senior debut, aged just 19 years and 23 days.

“A striker was one of our priority signings this summer,” said Everton manager Marco Silva.

“Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old. He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions.

‘He’s come to another big club & is ready to fight’ Everton manager on new signing click here