The English transfer window may have closed but this does not mean that every player is happy at their club or the other way round.

A number of stars are still looking to move clubs, but their transfer saga continues. At least Gareth Bale’s on-off move has gone quiet…for now.

What the newspapers say

Alexis Sanchez faces being banished to Manchester United’s reserves unless he agrees to a move abroad, cliams the Sun

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to get rid of the £505,000-a-week flop before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

AS of this week, Alexis Sanchez will have banked £41MILLION in wages from Manchester United.

That works out at £8.2m for each of the five goals he has scored for the club .

Goalkeeper Joel Pereira has completed his switch to Hearts from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

Tottenham are worried about losing defender Toby Alderweireld on a free transfer next summer, with the club reportedly open to offers in the January transfer window according to the Daily Mirror. The Belgian has caught the eye of Roma but the Serie A side failed to meet the £25million release clause the paper says.

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Barcelona’s opening bid to sign Neymar, reports the Daily Mail. The La Liga side offered £74million and Philippe Coutinho for the Brazilian, but the French side have reportedly said they want more money and more players. View this post on Instagram

3 points 🤝 @manchesterunited @marcusrashford #mufc #daretocreate

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Apr 13, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

Another on-off move over the summer has been Paul Pogba, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Manchester United will not listen to any offers for the French midfielder during the current European transfer window.

A host of Italian sides are interested in bringing in former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, with Lazio keen to offer a deal and outmuscle Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina, according to the Daily Mail.

Tiemoue Bakayoko could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with Monaco looking to bring in the defensive midfielder on loan, the Daily Mail reports. Bakayoko made 29 appearances for the Blues in his first season, but went out on loan to AC Milan in the last campaign.

KENNETH OMERUO has left Chelsea to join Leganes on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at the La Liga side, helping them to finish in 13th spot.

A Chelsea statement said: “We would like to thank Kenneth for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Social media round-up

"There is a good chance I'll stay at @AFCAjax."



Van de Beek spoke after tonight's match…



… and @RealMadridEN fans will be worried by what he had to say.



QUOTES: https://t.co/2hpTcMdOua pic.twitter.com/hx27ixVZ1R — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 13, 2019

Players to watch

Sean Longstaff: Manchester United may end up disappointed in their attempts to sign the midfielder as current club Newcastle are in talks over a new contract, reports the Times.

Daniel Sturridge: DC United are among those interested in the former Liverpool man, AS says. Sky in Italy claim that Atalanta are interested in the 29-year-old.

