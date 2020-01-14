Barcelona have a new boss, so they could start throwing their weight about in the transfer market.

What the papers say

Newcastle have offered Dwight Gayle to Championship clubs on a ‘free’ loan until the end of the season . The Telegraph’s John Percy says the club have not demanded any loan fee but they do want his £60,000-a-week wages paid in full.

Tottenham are looking at options to cover for the injured Harry Kane. According to The Independent, the likes of AC Milan’s Poland international Krzysztof Piatek, Napoli’s former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke have been touted as possible signings for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare. La Voix du Nord claim that Soumare does not want to abandon Lille midway through the season.

Liverpool attacking midfielder and wide-man Xherdan Shaqiri is wanted as a replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo at Roma, who is injured.But Jurgen Klopp has refused to let the Swiss ace go during January, with all hands to the pump on their Premier League campaign.

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are at loggerheads over Bruno Fernandes, with United offering £50m plus £10m in add-ons for the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder while Sporting are holding out for £64m up front, the Daily Mail reports.

Thomas Muller could be leaving Bayern Munich after 20 years with the club, with Manchester United ready to move for the 30-year-old Germany forward in the summer, says The Sun.

Germany’s Thomas Muller could be a Manchester United target (John Walton/PA)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is a step closer to leaving Tottenham after reaching an agreement in principle with Inter Milan worth about £100,000 a week after tax, The Times reports.

The Daily Express says that Atletico Madrid have decided Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 28, is their top target should they fail to sign Paris St Germain’s Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, 32.

Social media round-up

Steve Bruce makes transfer demands as Newcastle owner Mike Ashely lands in Toon | @SimonBird_https://t.co/vwwrpkbBsL pic.twitter.com/J0qvTQUZi8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 14, 2020

Mino Raiola 'held talks' over representing Man Utd star Marcus Rashfordhttps://t.co/lYyINw3AWY pic.twitter.com/SxymvnQnZi — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 14, 2020

'It would be a miracle'



Daniel Farke admits he is running out of time to keep Norwich in the top flight after ONE win in 17 Premier League games#NCFChttps://t.co/LGg7iZnl1V — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 14, 2020

John Stones 'emerges as shock transfer target' for Arsenal boss Mikel Artetahttps://t.co/HTSBNrqD4w pic.twitter.com/s88xARw9Kl — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 14, 2020

Africa's richest man planning to buy Arsenal https://t.co/RywiFHmkeA — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 14, 2020

Players to watch

Wylan Cyprien: Newcastle are interested in the £20m-rated Nice midfielder Cyprien who has also attracted interest from Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

Ugurcan Cakir: Turkish newspaper Sabah reports that Liverpool have offered 15m euros (£12.8m) to Trabzonspor for 23-year-old goalkeeper Cakir.

