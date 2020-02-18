The Champions League is back today and a lot of the top clubs are looking for new players to help their push for domestic and European glory.

What the papers say

‘Yes he can replace Romelu Lukaku’: Nwankwo Kanu backs compatriot Odion Ighalo to be an Old Trafford hit. Kanu told Goal. ‘If you watch him play, you’d find out that he is strong and can score goals. What he needs is the service. In this team, I am sure his game will improve because the team has great players.”

According to Gazzette dello Sport, Juventus are willing to part with £125m plus Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to bring Paul Pogba back to Serie A. The Frenchman has been plagued by injury, featuring just eight times this season.

Tottenham and Everton have shown interest in 30-year-old Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling, who is currently on loan at Roma, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Barcelona are reportedly set to trigger Martin Braithwaite’s £17million Leganes release clause. And according to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, Barcelona are making their move for former Middlesbrough flop Braithwaite.

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could be on the chopping block after the 20-year-old was reportedly dumped for Sunday’s clash with Newcastle due to problems with his ‘attitude’ in training. Guendouzi could attract substantial interest if Arsenal decide to put him on the market, according to the Daily Mirror.

RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff insists Timo Werner’s head has not been turned by talk of £51m Liverpool move. Werner has struck 20 goals in just 22 games so far and Klopp sees the striker as an ideal way to further strengthen his attacking trio.

The Daily Express has reported that ‘tension’ between Boubakary Soumare and Lille has provided a major boost to potential transfer suitors Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. The 20-year-old midfielder was left out of Sunday’s crucial match against Marseille despite a breakout Ligue 1 season.

Oxford United’s Rob Dickie is attracting plenty of interest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Southampton and Burnley are among a number of Premier League clubs eager to sign 23-year-old Oxford defender Rob Dickie, Football Insider says.

Ajax could be facing a mass exodus, the Athletic reports, with goalkeeper Andre Onana believed to be one of a whopping eight players who could leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Social media round-up

Man Utd told Bournemouth they have '15mins to accept £25m Josh King offer' https://t.co/NDqbiVFRQY — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 18, 2020

'They bought all my players!'



Arsene Wenger takes a swipe at Man City after their European ban https://t.co/QxZiub3BY4 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 18, 2020

Arsenal eye shock move for ex-Man Utd flop Daley Blind https://t.co/wregooEtrb — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 17, 2020

Liverpool have ALREADY confirmed qualification for next season's #UCL… before the knockout stage of this year's competition has even begun! #LFChttps://t.co/8G8pA3V45N — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 18, 2020

Players to watch

Yaya Toure: Brazilian club Botafogo are expected to sign the former Manchester City midfielder this week, says Brazilian website Globo Esporte.

Related – Gossip – Spurs track 3? Chelsea eye keeper?