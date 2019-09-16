We hate to say it but winter isn’t far off, and clubs are already looking at who the might be able to sign when the transfer window reopens

What the papers say

Spurs man Christian Eriksen is hopeful Real Madrid come back in for him in January. Spanish outlet Marca report that the 27-year-old is holding out hope the Spanish giants do not forget about him before the transfer window re-opens.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are preparing to go head to head in an audacious battle to lure defender Virgil Van Dijk and manager Jurgen Klopp away from Liverpool, according to AS. The Spanish football website says both clubs are becoming concerned that their status as European giants is fading. This coincides with Liverpool’s powerful start to the Premier League campaign, and after Klopp also guided them to the Champions League title last season. Van Dijk, who was bought by Liverpool for a defender’s world record of £75million, has been a star for the Reds in each of their five games this term.

Manchester United have joined in the race to sign Kosovo international Vedat Muriqi after watching him perform against England last week, The Sun reports. Tottenham are said to have been monitoring the 25-year-old during an impressive run of form for his club, Fenerbahce. But United are also now keen to sign the striker, having sent scouts to watch him in Kosovo’s 5-3 loss to England in Euro 2020 qualifier last week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for more forward power, following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Kosovo’s Vedat Muriqi, centre, battles for the ball with England’s Michael Keane, left, and Declan Rice during last week’s Euro qualifier at Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

United are also in the hunt to sign German superstar Toni Kroos from Real Madrid, according to Germany’s Bild newspaper. The Red Devils would be willing to pay up to £66.9m for the 29-year-old, especially with rumours circulating that Real Madrid might swoop to pluck Paul Pogba from United’s midfield. The English giants almost signed Kroos in 2013, but the deal collapsed at the last minute, and Kroos joined Madrid a year later.

Man Utd fans have mocked Arsenal’s summer signing of Nicolas Pepe – by comparing him to Daniel James.

One Twitter user said: “Weekly reminder that Daniel James is greater than Nicolas Pepe.”

Another added: “Our £15m Daniel James > Your £72m Nicolas Pepe.”

Nacho Monreal scored on his Real Sociedad debut as his new team beat Kieran Trippier’s Atletico Madrid side.

And Gunners fans were thrilled online after the fans favourite’s new team got one up on the ex-Spurs man’s side.

Mario Mandzukic, who has been linked to English clubs including Manchester United, might be going to Qatar instead. Al-Gharafa are ready to offer him 6 million euros per season to leave Juventus, according to Italian website Calcio Mercato. Mandzukic is said, however, to instead favour a move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC, who have also made their interest known.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

N’Golo Kante: Could be a target for Real Madrid after their ex-Chelsea players Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois recommended their former Stamford Bridge team-mate to club bosses, The Sun says.

Nemanja Matic: The Manchester United midfielder could be on the way to Juventus in the January transfer window, the Daily Mirror says.

Logan Pye: Arsenal are set to win the race to sign the Sunderland 15-year-old next summer, The Sun reports.