Christian Eriksen: Tottenham will sit down with the 27-year-old to discuss a new contract before the European transfer window closes on September 2, amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus in the Denmark midfielder, says The Independent.

Alexis Sanchez is refusing to leave Manchester United, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threatening to drop him to the reserves if he stays, and Roma are now looking at other targets, The Sun reports.

Although World Cup runner-up Dejan Lovren had been expected to join Roma in a £15million deal, the move may now be off with Liverpool not keen on letting the defender go on loan, according to Football Insider.

The Serie A side are said to be pursuing a loan with an option to buy ahead of the end of the Italian transfer window on September 2nd.

However, Liverpool will reportedly only consider letting Lovren leave Anfield on a permanent basis.

Borussia Dortmund revealed they rejected an offer for Jadon Sancho from a ‘super club’ earlier this year.

The 19-year-old, who left Manchester City to join the Bundesliga outfit in 2017, was linked with a return to England in June to join rivals United.

Italy striker Mario Balotelli is set to sign a three-year deal with Serie A side Brescia after rejecting an offer from Brazilian side Flamengo, according to The Guardian.

Is former Liverpool player Mario Balotelli about to join Brescia? (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton and Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi says he left Arsenal on deadline day to prove he is no longer just an emerging talent, according to The Mirror. Iwobi moved to Goodison Park on a five-year deal worth £35million.

In other Red Devils news, the Mail says United decided against signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes after their scouts warned he takes too many risks in possession.

The Mirror reports that Roberto Martinez says Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan was necessary for “fresh air”

Social media round-up

Arsenal only signed David Luiz after main transfer target fell through https://t.co/ahObcBHFwX — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 15, 2019

Zidane completely trusts Marcelo.



So can the left-back rediscover his form? 🤔https://t.co/O5z2w8YzEW pic.twitter.com/iYrSIvmnyF — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 14, 2019

Players to watch

Daniel Sturridge: The former Liverpool striker, 29, looks set to sign for Turkish side Trabzonspor in a deal worth 3 million euros (£2.8million) per season, according to Goal.

Daniel Sturridge could be on his way to Turkey (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jeff Reine-Adelaide: Arsenal are set to receive 10 per cent of their former midfielder’s 25 million euro (£23.1m) transfer to Lyon from Angers, The Sun reports, quoting Ouest France.

Harry Maguire will endure “tough moments” because his “pace is not the best”, according to former Manchester United star Kleberson. He said: “In the World Cup he did a good job, but he’s going to have a few tough moments in one on one’s and his pace is not the best.

