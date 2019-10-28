Manchester United really want this young man, but it will take a HUGE fee to bring him to Old Trafford.

What the papers say

Granit Xhaka may struggle to find a way back at Arsenal after ‘f*** off’ rant at fans, according to Alan Shearer, in The Sun. He wrote “I D0 not know how Granit Xhaka comes back from this. It will be toxic at Arsenal if Unai Emery picks him again and the player needs to come out and apologise sharpish to the fans. As captain, you just cannot react to your fans in the way he did.”

The money demanded by Borussia Dortmund is significant but the Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United are prepared to meet it for the services of Jadon Sancho. The England forward has been long rumoured with a return to Manchester, where he was part of City’s youth academy. The German club, where the 19-year-old has prospered, want £100m for the teenager.

Man Utd are reportedly set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signature of highly-rated teenager Luke Matheson. The Rochdale starlet shot to prominence when he scored against United at Old Trafford earlier this season in the Carabao Cup. And the Star claim that the floppy-haired 16-year-old could cost as much as £10million.

Reece James is being hunted by Newcastle, according to The Sun. The Chelsea defender, who has also appeared for the England Under-20 squad, will struggle for game time in Frank Lampard’s squad due to the form of Cesar Azpilicueta. But he could get more time on the pitch in the north, with Newcastle manager Steve Bruce keen to see what the 19-year-old can do in the Premier League. Leeds are another club interested in his services.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has attracted the ire of his club’s fans (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard showered Christian Pulisic with praise after his hat-trick vs Burnley. Lampard said: “I am absolutely delighted for him. There has been a lot of talk around Christian for the big price tag. He is quite rightly a star in his own country, captain of them. I know the back story, the pressure of big move. He played for his country in the summer and had only a one week break.”

Southampton and Manchester United are both hunting the services of sporting director Erik Stoffelshaus. The 48-year-old was responsible for unearthing talent including Mesut Ozil and Manuel Neuer, building a strong reputation in Russia and Germany. The Sun also says pressure is mounting on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl after his side lost 9-0 to Leicester last week.

Arsenal interviewed seven other candidates including legend Thierry Henry and Massimiliano Allegri before appointing Unai Emery as boss. According to The Athletic, an initial list of candidates was whittled down to eight, with all of them interviewed.

Defender Joe Gomez looks likely to be staying put at Liverpool, according to the Daily Express. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said he needs the England youngster during the current season, despite interest in the 22-year-old from Tottenham and Arsenal.

Social media round-up

'He would cause a sensation in London'



Tottenham favourite Rafael van der Vaart reveals he has advised Daniel Levy to sign Ajax star Hakim Ziyech to replace Christian Eriksen https://t.co/t5o8C4jQJW — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 28, 2019

Chelsea 'keeper Kepa wants Athletic Bilbao return https://t.co/9nTTcSr2Rq — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 28, 2019

La Liga scrap winter ball after just a weekhttps://t.co/AR5FUR2R7D — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 28, 2019

Man Utd snubbed Aubameyang transfer as they were ‘unconvinced’ by Arsenal striker and signed Lukaku insteadhttps://t.co/NjONkurspb — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 28, 2019

Abramovich 'sent warning' by Chelsea advisor not to make De Bruyne mistake againhttps://t.co/xWzad1gXkF pic.twitter.com/GjohbIJ9g2 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 28, 2019

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The Paris Saint-Germain striker, 20, is increasingly likely to join Real Madrid, according to AS.

Ivan Rakitic: The 31-year-old Croatia midfielder is “open to offers” to leave Barcelona with interest from Manchester United and Juventus, Marca reports.