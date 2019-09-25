The Premier league season is well underway but already clubs are looking into who they can sign in January, to bolster their campaign.

What the papers say

FIFA are set to introduce radical reforms that could affect Chelsea and Manchester City’s ability to “stockpile” talent.

The New York Times reveals that the organisation’s president Gianni Infantino wants to prevent mega-rich clubs from “hoarding and profiting from large stables of players who are unlikely to ever play for their parent teams”. Man City currently have 30 players out on loan,

Manchester United will look to bolster their attack in the January transfer window by making a move for Juventus and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic and Ousmane Dembele, who is currently on the books of Barcelona, according to the Independent.

However, former Manchester United star Clayton Blackmore, said the club should sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic again as it’s a “no-brainer”, reports The Sun.

He said: “I definitely think we should ask Zlatan to come back, we need a target man – he’s the best target in the world. 6ft 5in black belt, he’s proved in the MLS he can still do it.

“I thought we let him go because his knee was dodgy – we’ve now given Zlatan and Rooney away for nothing.”

Sticking at Old Trafford, and United sent scouts to run the rule over Sandro Tonali at a recent Brescia game, reports the Daily Mail.

Rony Lopes, the Sevilla and Portugal midfielder, could be allowed to leave the Spanish club with Newcastle potentially interested in a January move, reports the Chronicle.

Chelsea are looking to ward off potential suitors for Emerson Palmieri by offering the Italy international a new five-year contract, according to the Daily Star. Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan were all linked with a move for the left-back over the summer.

JUVENTUS Juve want to make Chelsea winger Willian their next free agent signing, claims TuttoSport.

The Italian champions have impressively acquired the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Andrea Pirlo, Adrien Rabiot and Sami Khedira on freebies over recent years.

Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic could both leave Barcelona in the winter if Arsenal and Manchester United respectively get their way, reports the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

David Silva: The Manchester City midfielder could be heading stateside to lead David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami, the Miami Herald claims. View this post on Instagram

Wilfried Zaha: The Crystal Palace forward is still keen on leaving Selhurst Park and will push for a move away in January, Calciomercato says.

Gabigol: A potential move for the Brazilian is in doubt with Inter Milan and Flamengo reaching an impasse over their valuations of the forward, according to Calciomercato.